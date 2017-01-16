Letters / Stanhope’s needle view ‘disappoints’

JON Stanhope has contributed significantly to Canberra’s future, but I am deeply disappointed at his approval of the distribution of needles (“Handing out needles, I know it’s time for reform”, CN, December 15). Like all VIPs, he is entitled to change his mind – but not without sound reason and logic.

As Chief Minister he told “The Chronicle” in November, 2005: “Needles are potential weapons and corrections staff are entitled to have concerns about any proposal to arm prisoners with potential weapons.

“The aim of the ACT government is to have every inmate drug-free by the time they leave prison… it is hard to see how the provision of needles could fit in with this overarching philosophy.”

In his “CityNews” column, Mr Stanhope made the amazing statement “that marijuana should be regulated in the same way as tobacco and alcohol”.

Seriously? Approving of needles, would he include other illicit drugs in regulation, a step which means legalisation, as a government can’t regulate without a legal basis. Tobacco and alcohol have had that status for several hundred years with the result they kill about 18,000 Australians annually. Do we really want more highly dangerous drugs regulated to make them easier for our kids to use?

Colliss Parrett, Drug Advisory Council Australia, Barton

Give the greyhounds one last chance

ALAN Tutt’s impassioned defence of the Canberra Greyhound Racing Club (‘Unblemished’ welfare record, letters, December 15) in the face of RSPCA criticism was interesting.

His love for greyhounds is evident. Indeed, I recall him waxing lyrical about this years ago. The big issue is whether there are recalcitrants out there still likely to practice live baiting. Given the strong penalties now in prospect, a heightened public awareness, plus millions of camera phones, could we give the greyhound industry one last chance?

R F Brown, Kambah

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

