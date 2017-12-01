Man breaks window to save child from hot car

A MAN used a tyre iron to break the window of a car after discovering that a 15-month old girl was left in it, in yesterday’s heat (November 30).

The child’s 51-year-old grandmother allegedly parked the car in a spot on Botany Street, Phillip, without any shade at about 2.10pm and left the little girl in the car.

It’s reported that members of the public were concerned for the child’s safety and tried to break the driver’s side window for about ten minutes, before a man used a tyre iron to successfully break the window.

It is alleged the woman left her granddaughter in the hot vehicle for at least 20 minutes before she was removed by witnesses.

The female was charged with Neglect Child and Expose Child, and will face the Magistrates Court.

“Kidsafe” says the temperature inside a parked car during the Australian summer can be 20 to 30 degrees hotter than the outside temperature and within five minutes, the temperature in the car can double.

Enquiries with the Bureau of Meteorology reveal it was about 28 degrees Celsius at the time of this incident.

Police are urging the man who broke the vehicle window, or anyone who has any information which could assist, to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

