Man clipped by wing mirror of passing truck

A 24-year old man walking in Florey is in hospital after being clipped by the wing mirror of a passing truck.

Shortly after midday (Monday, December 4), the ACT Ambulance Service attended the incident and took the man to Canberra Hospital. The truck was reported to be travelling at a low speed.

