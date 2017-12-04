Man clipped by wing mirror of passing truck

A 24-year old man walking in Florey is in hospital after being clipped by the wing mirror of a passing truck.

Shortly after midday (Monday, December 4), the ACT Ambulance Service attended the incident and took the man to Canberra Hospital. The truck was reported to be travelling at a low speed. 

