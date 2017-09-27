Man dies in two-vehicle crash near Marulan

A MAN, 40, has died following a two-vehicle crash near Marulan, in the Southern Tablelands, this morning (September 27).

Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, at Paddys River, at about 5am after reports were made saying a Hyundai sedan and heavy vehicle had collided whilst both travelling north.

The passenger in the Hyundai died at the scene.

The two other occupants of the car, the driver, a 46-year-old man and the other passenger, a 14-year-old man, were not injured.

The driver of the heavy vehicle, a 65-year-old man, was also uninjured; however both drivers were taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

