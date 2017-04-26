FOLLOWING a recent number of fraudulent transactions on online sites such as Gumtree and local message boards, sellers have been scammed out of valuable items such as cars, mobile phones and expensive jewellery. Officer […]
Man suffers facial injuries from ‘coward punch’
A MAN has suffered facial injuries following a “coward punch” on Anzac Day (April 25) resulting in him falling and hitting his head on bitumen in Phillip.
At around 5.40pm, the male offender, a 31-year-old Narrabundah man was evicted from the Hellenic Club by security staff.
He left the club and while crossing Matilda Street assaulted a male (not known to the offender) who was crossing the road in the opposite direction.
The man will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on May 12 facing a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Information to 1800 333000.
