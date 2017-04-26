Man suffers facial injuries from ‘coward punch’

A MAN has suffered facial injuries following a “coward punch” on Anzac Day (April 25) resulting in him falling and hitting his head on bitumen in Phillip.

At around 5.40pm, the male offender, a 31-year-old Narrabundah man was evicted from the Hellenic Club by security staff.

He left the club and while crossing Matilda Street assaulted a male (not known to the offender) who was crossing the road in the opposite direction.

The man will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on May 12 facing a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Information to 1800 333000.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

