A LOCAL painter pleaded guilty in the ACT Industrial Magistrates Court today (October 12) following an asbestos safety issue, which occurred in 2016. The painter, Mr Paul Papas, was convicted after a high pressure washer was used […]
Man suffers ‘serious’ injuries on Kambah worksite
A MAN has sustained a serious leg injury and possible further injuries following an incident with a bobcat at the Hindmarsh Constructions multi-residential site yesterday (October 11).
WorkSafe ACT attended the worksite in Kambah and put a non-disturbance notice on the impacted area of the site with no work permitted in the vicinity of the scene.
WorkSafe are processing the scene where the injury occurred which will inform their investigation.
Further detail to be provided when known.
No comments yet.