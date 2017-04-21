Men wanted for abusing people at Maccas

POLICE are looking for witnesses following reports that two men on Wednesday (April 12) were verbally abusing patrons, throwing items inside the store and one man indecently exposed himself at McDonald’s in Braddon,

The incident occurred at the McDonald’s on Cooyong Street between 12am and 1.30am.

A review of the CCTV by investigating officers identified a number of victims and witnesses that have not spoken to police.

Constable Rosemary Catton from City Station says that the actions of the two men were offensive and a number of people inside the store were fearful for their safety.

“We know that a number of people were affected by the offensive behaviour of the two men and we’d like them to come forward and contact ACT Policing,” he says.

”Even if you weren’t affected or offended by the behaviour we are urging people who witnessed the incident to come forward. One of the identified victims in this matter is a vulnerable person and any information could assist police with the investigation.”

The first man can be described as Caucasian, around 180cm in height with a thin build and bald head. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black “hoodie” jumper, navy blue tracksuit pants, socks and black plastic sandals.

The second man can be described as Caucasian, around 180cm in height with a thin build, short dark hair and a dark trimmed beard. At the time he was wearing a blue “hoodie” jumper and dark “camo” printed pants.

Information to 131 444 using reference number 6092545.

