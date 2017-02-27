A Canberra man, Joel Koppie, missing since New Years Day, has been located safe and well in Sydney. NSW Police report that the 36-year-old was last seen at a licensed premises in Braidwood about 3am […]
Missing man Joel Koppie found in Sydney
A Canberra man, Joel Koppie, missing since New Years Day, has been located safe and well in Sydney.NSW Police report that the 36-year-old was last seen at a licensed premises in Braidwood about 3am on Sunday, January 1.
ACT and NSW police have been conducting inquiries since that time to locate him.
The man was spoken to by police in Sydney on February 23.
No comments yet.