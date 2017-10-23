Mitchell ‘strangled’ by light rail and high rates

THE ACT government has collected almost $7.7 million from Mitchell ratepayers in 2017-18, with one property in Mitchell paying an annual rates bill of $120,000, according to the Canberra Liberals.

As well as these huge taxes, leader of the Opposition Alistair Coe says Mitchell businesses are suffering due to light rail construction, which won’t even have a stop in Mitchell.

Mr Coe says the ACT government has neglected basic services such as street sweeping and road maintenance too.

“It is all pain and no gain for Mitchell ratepayers who are expected to pay big money but are not getting services in return,” says Mr Coe.

“Once again, we are dealing with a government with a ‘born to rule’ mentality. The Labor-Greens Government has treated Mitchell businesses and ratepayers with contempt through surging taxes and shedding services.”

Shadow Minister for Local Business Andrew Wall says since the light rail construction began last year, Mitchell has been strangled.

“Some operators on the route have reported downturns of 30 per cent or more without no compensation,” Mr Wall says.

“Not only will Mitchell miss out on a light rail stop but general urban services are down, roads and footpaths are neglected and streetlights are not maintained.

“If we are serious about encouraging investment in Canberra, commercial and industrial areas like Mitchell must be attractive places to do business.”

