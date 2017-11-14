New suburb named after former Prime Minister

IT’s official. Canberra’s newest suburb in the Molonglo Valley District has been named, and it’s after one of Australia’s former Prime Ministers.

“In November 2015, the Chief Minister announced the intention to name the suburb to commemorate Mr Whitlam’s legacy and today we are pleased to confirm the name of the suburb has been formally notified, making it official,” she says.

“Gough Whitlam was a one-of-a-kind man and Prime Minister, who helped Australia re-think the way we approach ideas relating to inequality and social justice. It is fitting he is being honoured in this way.”

Minister for Planning and Land Management Mick Gentleman says the naming of the suburb was an acknowledgement of Gough Whitlam’s contribution to Australia.

“I had the honour of attending Mr Whitlam’s dismissal speech at Old Parliament house in 1975, it was a moving experience for a 20-year-old and for the whole Nation,” he says.

Located in the Molonglo Valley Stage three subdivision, Whitlam will have views to the Molonglo River and the Brindabella Ranges.

In 2010, Mr Whitlam responded to the ACT Place Names Committee to give his personal permission for his name to be commemorated as a suburb name in the ACT. Whilst Mr Whitlam passed away in October 2014 the decision to name the Canberra suburb in his honour has been welcomed by his family.

Capital works, including, water roads and traffic infrastructure is currently underway to be ready for the start of construction in Whitlam in late 2018.

The first release of 500 dwellings in Whitlam will commence in 2018-19 with home construction due to commence the following year.

The first residents of Whitlam will be likely to move in by the end of the decade.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

