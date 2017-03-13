New suburbs driving population boom

Property, housing, belconnen, house, houses, building, homeTHE ACT Government’s official population projection, ACT Population Projections: 2016 – 2020, shows Canberra’s population will grow by 6 per cent to reach around 421,839 by June 30,

 

The 20-34-year age group will be the largest proportion of our population in 2020, and people aged 65 years and over increasing will increase from 12 per cent of the total population, to 13 per cent over the next five years. 

 The territory’s growth will also be driven by strong net overseas migration – an increase of 1607 people in 2016 and rising to 2650 by 2020. 

Canberra’s newest suburbs will be among the fastest growing in the region, with the top five until 2020 being:

  1. Lawson
  2. Crace
  3. Casey
  4. Franklin
  5. Bonner

,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: