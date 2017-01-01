New year, new coin

THE Royal Australian Mint unveiled today (January 1) the design for the newest 2017 coin.

Mint CEO, Ross MacDiarmid says that it was vital for Australians to recognise the influence that the Trans-Australian Railway has had on Australia’s development.

“One hundred years ago the wide brown land of Australia was a spectacular, but impassable, terrain – the east and west was divided – but then a 1698 kilometre track was opened, stretching from Kalgoorlie to Port Augusta, crossing the scorched Nullarbor Plain,” says MacDiarmid.

“Since then, freight, mail and passengers have all been carried across the railway line with journeys ranging from practical and functional to whimsical and extravagant.”

“The most envied position for collectors is that of the fortunate person to be at the front of the line on New Year’s Day who has the rare opportunity to strike the very first coin in the entire world for 2017, taking home a one of a kind coin set to be treasured for years to come.”

The “Trans-Australian Railway Centenary” design features a version of the G Class locomotive and accompanying carriages that were used on the original journey one hundred years ago.

This design will appear in fine silver (limited number of 4500 for $50 each) and in gold (limited number of 1000 for $300 each).

The “Trans-Australian Railway Centenary” series are available via eshop.ramint.gov.au or by calling 1300 652020.

