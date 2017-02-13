NRL ANZAC Test returns to GIO stadium

CANBERRA will be hosting the 2017 NRL ANZAC Test between Australia and New Zealand on Friday, May 5, at GIO Stadium according to an announcement from Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Minister for Sport and Recreation Yvette Berry.

Berry says: “Spectators will be able to enjoy three games on the evening starting with the Under 20s Australia v New Zealand and followed by the women’s then men’s, Australia v New Zealand.

“In 2013 a sell-out crowd of almost 26,000 packed GIO Stadium when the Kangaroos beat the Kiwis 32 -12 as part of our city’s centenary celebrations.”

Barr says it will be a lot easier for our friends across the ditch to join us and support the Kiwis just by jumping on a Singapore Airlines Capital Express direct flight from Wellington to Canberra.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Wednesday, February 15, through Ticketek.



