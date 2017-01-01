Police disappointed with drunken youth at NYE celebrations

A LARGE number of drunk young people were nearly the only disturbance at last night’s New Years Eve celebrations in Civic, according to ACT police.



Criminal investigations superintendent Ben Cartwright says police responded to numerous incidents of underage drinking and anti-social behaviour.

“The majority of crowds in the city enjoyed a fantastic celebration, however [police] were disappointed to see a number of intoxicated youth.

“A dedicated youth reception team took 26 young people into protective custody for intoxication and returned them into the care of a parent or guardian,” says Cartwright.

An adult man was also arrested during the celebrations for escaping custody after urinating in a public place. One youth was arrested for drug possession and one adult will face court at a later date for possessing a knife in a public place.

While double demerits continue until January 2, police are still focusing on dangerous driving across the state. Overnight police conducted more than 800 roadside breath tests, with just one driver detected over the prescribed alcohol limit. A further eight drivers returned roadside drug tests with a positive indication for the presence of drugs.

“Impaired drivers pose a serious risk to themselves and everyone else on the road. Police will continue to target drug and alcohol impaired driving throughout the day today – so if you know you’ve taken drugs or you could still be effected by alcohol, do not get behind the wheel this morning,” Cartwright says.

“It’s important to remember that after a late night you can be fatigued. Give yourself a good rest today before you drive anywhere.”

