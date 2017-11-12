Police probe body-in-the-river mystery

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in the Murrumbidgee River at Stromlo yesterday (November 11).

About 4.30pm police were called to the area and located a body partially immersed in the river.

A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and the identity of the body.

Anyone with information that could assist police call 131444. Information can be provided anonymously.

