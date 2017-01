Police searching for missing Banks man

A MAN from Banks, Robert Kulczycki, also known as Robert Amess has been missing since Saturday (January 7).

He is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall, green/hazel eyes, shaved/balding dark hair and a very slim build.

Police hold concerns for his welfare.

Information to 131 444. Quote reference 6056469.

