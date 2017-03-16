Police seek answers after three fires

ACT police are seeking witnesses following three grass fires in the bushland next to Belconnen Way, Aranda, between March 13 and 14.

Fire & Rescue and the ACT Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished each grass fire over the two days.

ACT Police says it treats the deliberate lighting of fires very seriously, the maximum penalty for deliberately lighting a bushfire is $225,000 and/or 15 years imprisonment.

Information to 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au.

