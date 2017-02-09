Police seek witnesses to an assault at Mooseheads

ACT police are seeking witnesses following an assault inside Mooseheads nightclub in Civic on Sunday, January 8.

The alleged offender is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm to 186cm tall, with a medium build and short, dark coloured hair. He was wearing a long sleeved shirt, dark pants with white shoes.

Information to 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6056567.

