Police want help with burglary blitz

POLICE are seeking witnesses to multiple commercial burglaries in Watson, Hawker, Fraser, Bruce, Charnwood, Evatt and Holt during Wednesday night (March 8) and in the early hours of Thursday (March 9).

Burglaries were reported at the Watson Takeaway, KFC Hawker, the Fook Lee Sheng Restaurant Fraser, the Fraser Tavern, Seasalt Dining Bruce, Woolworths Charnwood, St Monica’s Primary School Evatt and Flawless Complexions & Beauty Holt.

Varying levels of damage was caused to each of the properties, but entry was not gained to all the premises. Cash and other goods were stolen.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the burglaries or any suspicious activity to call 1800 333000, or via act.crimestoppers.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.

