Police warn not to approach missing man
POLICE are seeking assistance in locating missing man Matthew Nicholls but advise not to approach him, as he might be violent.The 41-year-old was last seen in Phillip during early February.
Matthew is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 170cm tall, slim build, brown shoulder length hair with blue eyes.
Information to 131 444 using reference number 6086899.
