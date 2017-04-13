Police warn not to approach missing man

POLICE are seeking assistance in locating missing man Matthew Nicholls but advise not to approach him, as he might be violent. 

Matthew was last seen early February in Phillip.

Matthew is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 170cm tall, slim build, brown shoulder length hair with blue eyes.

Information to 131 444 using reference number 6086899. 

