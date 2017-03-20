Pumpers tackle a grass blaze in Aranda

ACT Fire & Rescue and the ACT Rural Fire Service have extinguished a grass fire in Aranda.

Crews were called to the blaze on Belconnen Way at around 4pm and responded with two pumpers, a light tanker, a medium tanker and a commander vehicle.

The 45 x 65-metre fire was quickly contained. Firefighters will remain at the scene, patrolling for hot spots and flare-ups.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

