ACT Fire & Rescue and the ACT Rural Fire Service have extinguished a grass fire in Aranda. Crews were called to the blaze on Belconnen Way at around 4pm and responded with two pumpers, a […]
Pumpers tackle a grass blaze in Aranda
ACT Fire & Rescue and the ACT Rural Fire Service have extinguished a grass fire in Aranda.
Crews were called to the blaze on Belconnen Way at around 4pm and responded with two pumpers, a light tanker, a medium tanker and a commander vehicle.
The 45 x 65-metre fire was quickly contained. Firefighters will remain at the scene, patrolling for hot spots and flare-ups.
No comments yet.