Rattenbury challenged on greyhound claims

CANBERRA Greyhound Racing Club (CGRC) has reported Minister Shane Rattenbury to ACT police and the ACT Gambling & Racing Commission after he said in a radio interview yesterday (July 13) that he has “confirmed reports of animal cruelty in the industry”.

During an interview with Chris Coleman on 2CC’s Drive program yesterday afternoon Mr Rattenbury said he was personally in possession of confirmed reports of animal cruelty.

Chris Coleman: Shutting down greyhound racing when there hasn’t been in at least 25 years a proven case of cruelty by any greyhound trainer or owner or breeder in the ACT, so you’re going after them, some people perceive that as a soft target while the harder target of the bikie gangs aren’t getting sorted out.

Shane Rattenbury: Well, you know, when it comes to the record of the greyhound industry in the ACT we have had reports of issues here in the ACT and I think we’ve seen –

Chris Coleman: When Shane when? When were these reports? When were they confirmed because I cant find them, the greyhound club cant find them, Mary Durkin cant find them. Where are these confirmed reports?

Shane Rattenbury: I’ve had them put to me Chris; and I haven’t actually got the dates on me at the moment, but I’m happy to check up and follow that up with you later on, but –

Chris Coleman: – if you pass them on to me can I pass them on to the greyhound club because they don’t know about them either, and this is the problem –

Shane Rattenbury: – sure, sure. I’m happy to follow that up with you.

Chris Coleman: Ok, because this is the thing; if there have been these occasions then the greyhound club has been blindsided that they don’t have access to these complaints, because as I said, you’re going after them but there are people saying you should be spending time and effort going after other people.

Greyhound Club lobbyist Kel Watt said Mr Rattenbury failed in his legal and moral responsibility to pass formation on to any relevant authority, including the RSPCA, the ACT police, the CGRC or the Gambling & Racing Commission.

“That scenario is remarkable given his campaign to end greyhound racing and the government, in which he is a minister, established an independent inquiry by former Health Commissioner Mary Durkin in March,” he says.

“The report she delivered to the government on May 16, 2017 confirmed the CGRC’s public statements that it has built an unblemished animal welfare record over its 38 years of existence.

“If Rattenbury has information, it is desperately concerning that at a time of the greatest scrutiny and pressure on the industry, he has chosen to withhold it. Revelations of even a single incident would have greatly damaged the industry he says he wishes to shut down.

“If an investigation by the police and commission finds he lied about holding information on animal cruelty, the CGRC will direct its lawyers to immediately commence legal action for his defamatory remarks.”

The podcast can be accessed via www.2cc.net.au/podcasts/8445- shane-rattenbury-on-bikies- the-greyhound-racing-ban-and- sexual-assault-allegations- within-the-greens.html

