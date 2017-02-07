Review / Jaho’s Violetta, ‘a Violetta to die for’

Opera / “La Traviata,” by Giuseppe Verdi, libretto by Piave, directed by Elijah Moshinsky, conducted by Renato Palumbo. Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House until April 1, bookings to opera.org.au Reviewed by HELEN MUSA.

ERMONELA Jaho’s Violetta is quite simply a Violetta to die for.

Combined with the brilliance of Argentine-Australian baritone José Carbó as Germont, Jaho injects new life into an opera so familiar with audiences that it has almost become a cliché. Both are superbly supported by Korean tenor Ho-Yoon Chung in the relatively thankless role of the young lover, Alfredo.

There is nothing clichéd in Jaho’s performance. Whether in the popular “Brindisi” of Act I or in the equally celebrated aria, “Sempre Libera,” her sometimes attenuated voice shows hints of her impending death from TB, seemingly a case study of the “consumptive personality”, with constant suggestions of hypersensitivity and erratic gestures.

Act II scene i, set in autumn and complete with falling leaves, is often tightened and abbreviated, but here it is performed in its entirety, allowing us to experience the subtle conflict between Alfredo’s father Germont and Violetta in “Pura siccome un angelo” (Pure like an angel) and “Dite alla giovine”, (Say to your daughter). This Violetta is neither a radical feminist nor a helpless victim, but she is noble in her heroism, highlighted by Carbó’s empathetic portrayal, for it is through Germont’s short-sighted request for her to give up Alfredo that her true nature is revealed.

Later in this scene we observe Alfredo’s readiness to believe that she has deserted him. The whole autumn scene is full of feeling but never overplayed until her impassioned aria, “Amami Alfredo”(Love me Alfredo).

The last act, winter, is set in in Violetta’s Parisian apartment, now stripped bare. The supporting parts of the servant Annina (Natalie Aroyan) and Dr Grenvil (Gennadi Dubinsky) are performed with delicacy and feeling, allowing Jaho centre stage as she waxes and wanes, sometimes expressing her passion for life and more often failing. You can believe she is dying. Her voice is true yet apparently weak, brilliantly matched by conductor Renato Palumbo, who ensures that throughout the performance the orchestra is never dominant.

The arrival of Germont and Alfredo on stage for concluding moments of the opera and the duet “Parigi, o cara” (Away from Paris) completes the sense of futility of love, “mysterious and sublime” as it may have been.

Ermonela Jaho remains in Australia to play Violetta until February 18, when she will be replaced by Canberra-raised soprano Lorina Gore from February 23, then Emma Matthews from March 6. Both are distinguished performers in this role.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

