Rivett Post Office robber fires gun

THE Rivett Post Office was robbed early on Saturday morning (October 21) after a man, armed with a firearm, made demands for cash while threatening staff and customers.

He entered the post office on Rivett Place, Rivett at around 8.30am and fled the store with a sum of cash.

The man was last seen running along the pedestrian pathway after crossing Bangalay Crescent, Rivett. The man discharged the firearm into the air after numerous witnesses followed him for a short distance.

No one was injured during the incident.

The man is described as Caucasian, between 165cm to 175cm in height with a slim build and brown eyes. At the time the man was dressed in dark coloured clothing and sneakers with a dark coloured cloth covering his face. He was also carrying a dark green plastic shopping bag.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6178618.