“TWITCHING-curtain parade”, “vigilantes”… Neighbourhood Watch has been called many things over the years, but its ACT president Margaret Pearson says its role is a lot simpler than people imagine. Neighbourhood Watch groups in Canberra don’t […]
Road lanes closed after three-car smash
MOTORISTS are advised to avoid the southbound lanes on Melrose Drive, close to Lyons, which have been closed while debris is removed following a three-car smash this morning.
The ACT Ambulance Service was called to the scene, but none of the three people involved in the collision needed to be taken to hospital.
No comments yet.