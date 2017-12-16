Road lanes closed after three-car smash

MOTORISTS are advised to avoid the southbound lanes on Melrose Drive, close to Lyons, which have been closed while debris is removed following a three-car smash this morning.

The ACT Ambulance Service was called to the scene, but none of the three people involved in the collision needed to be taken to hospital. 

 

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: