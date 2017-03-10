‘Selfless’ radio personality awarded Canberra Citizen

FORMER ACT radio personality Alex Sloan has been announced the 2017 Canberra Citizen of the Year for her service to the community, through her commitment to telling the stories of Canberrans and giving them a voice during her 22 years with ABC Radio Canberra.



Sloan has been acknowledged for her selfless support in a range of community organisations and charitable events.

She presented various programs on ABC Radio Canberra, including Drive, Saturday Breakfast, Sunday Brunch, Mornings, and Afternoons. Over that time she supported artists, musicians and writers by exposing their work and was also well known for her warm and engaging interview style.

Outside of her role as a broadcaster Alex has also been a long-time supporter of a range of charities, including Hands Across Canberra and Project Independence.

She is engaged with the community through her roles on the ACT Place Names Committee, the ACT Architect’s Board, the Churchill Fellowship Selection Committee and The Australia Institute’s Writer In Residence program.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr says one of Sloan’s first official duties will be to join him next Wednesday, March 15 and will participate in the Chief Minister’s Canberra Gold Awards.

“These awards acknowledge Canberrans who have lived here for 50 years or more and the wonderful contribution they have made to shaping our community,” Barr says.

Barr also acknowledges 2016 Canberra Citizen of the Year Narelle Hargreaves for her outstanding service to children and young people.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

