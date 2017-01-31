Socials / At Gulson’s Alfa Romeo Guilia launch, Fyshwick

Photo by MADDIE McGUIGAN

John Estanillo and Carlo Tosolini
Kim and Janet Brown
Frances Guinness and Julia Collins
Graham Gulson and Michael Papandrea
John Cadona, Don Capezio and Dennis Guglielmin
Michael Beris and Cody Robertson
Ivan and Angel Kovacic
Alex Taylor, Michele Troni and Giorgio Daviddi
Zac Sunderland, Chris Trotter and Paul Morrissey

