Storm brings calls for help

The ACT State Emergency Service has recieved 24 calls for assistance as a result of recent storm activity.

Jobs have been called in from all parts of Canberra although the majority are relatively minor.

ACT Fire & Resce has assisted with calls regarding arcing power lines, as well as leaking roofs, minor flooding and trees brought down.

No injuries or serious damage have been reported.

