As the new Assembly’s winners are grinners, MICHAEL MOORE says we owe a vote of thanks to all the election’s candidates.
Storm brings calls for help
The ACT State Emergency Service has recieved 24 calls for assistance as a result of recent storm activity.
Jobs have been called in from all parts of Canberra although the majority are relatively minor.
ACT Fire & Resce has assisted with calls regarding arcing power lines, as well as leaking roofs, minor flooding and trees brought down.
No injuries or serious damage have been reported.
