Surgeries postponed after fire at Canberra Hospital

A NUMBER of surgeries have been cancelled after the switchboard at Canberra Hospital caught fire yesterday afternoon (April 6).

More than 150 people were evacuated from building two and five where there was significant smoke in the lower level of the buildings.

Power has since been returned to the main building and the switchboard is now operational.

Hospital Road, which runs through the Canberra Hospital campus will remain closed until further notice with traffic management plans in place.

Access to the National Capital Private Hospital will be permitted for staff and National Capital Private Hospital patients today.

ESA are advising people not to visit the hospital today to see loved ones unless they are friends and family of critically-ill patients.

Update on services:

Outpatient Clinics – POSTPONED

All outpatient clinics across the campus are cancelled on Thursday, April 6.

Outpatient clinics are contacting patients to reschedule these appointments in the coming days.

Elective Surgery – POSTPONED

All elective surgeries scheduled forThursday, April 6 will be postponed.

Patients are being phoned by staff from ACT Health advising of this and provide a new booking time.

Canberra Region Cancer Centre – SOME SERVICES POSTPONED

Chemotherapy out patients treatment will not be affected, however radiation therapy and consultation clinics have been postponed, this will be reviewed this at 12pm today. All affected patients will be contacted by the Service to advise of any changes.

Maternity Services – OPERATIONAL

The Centenary Hospital for Women and Children (Building 11) is not affected by the incident.

Women who go into labour and are scheduled to give birth at the Centenary Hospital, should present at Centenary Hospital as per their birth plan.

For women booked through the Foetal Medicine Unit for a caesarean, as elective surgery services have been postponed for Thursday, April 6, you will be contacted by the Surgical Booking Unit.

Emergency Care – RESTRICTED

The Canberra Hospital Emergency Department remains operational for major trauma. However, community members self presenting for emergency care are strongly encouraged to go to the Calvary Hospital Emergency Department.

For life-threatening emergencies and need of an ambulance call Emergency Triple Zero (000).

Reminder of services available

Walk-In Centres – FULLY OPERATIONAL

For people with minor illness or injury the community is reminded of the Walk In Centres in Tuggeranong and Belconnen.

Walk-In Centres will open at 7am on Thursday, April 6.

Community Health Centres – FULLY OPERATIONAL

For appointments at Community Health Centres, please contact the Community Health Intake Line on (02) 6207 9977.

The Community Health Intake is ACT Health’s central booking line for community based services.

Other after-hours health services – FULLY OPERATIONAL

The community can seek after hours health services from Health Direct via 1800 022 222 or the National Home Doctor service on 13SICK (13 74 25) for a GP home-visit.

For all enquiries call the ESA on 6207 8564.

