Third shooting prompts reform

ANOTHER investigation is underway after a third shooting, which is said to be Outlaw Motorcycle Gang related, occurred early this morning (July 18).

Police were called to a house at around 1pm on Ellerston Avenue, Isabella Plains, after shots were fired and then a further report informed police that the house was on fire.

At the house police located a 9kg liquid petroleum gas cylinder that had been used to start a fire and observed damage to the front of the house. ACT Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire.

Information obtained by police indicates that two men were seen at the location, driving a small silver hatchback car. Both men are believed to have fired shots into the house, using a shotgun and a handgun.

Police have obtained a partial description of one man who can be described as Caucasian with a medium build. At the time he was wearing a light coloured top and blue jeans.

Detective superintendent of Criminal Investigations Ben Cartwright says events such as those seen over the last month highlight the need for new and different approaches.

“ACT Policing will continue discussions with the ACT government regarding legislative reform, such as tougher firearms laws and powers that will overcome the need for cooperation from those who don’t wish to assist police,” he says.

Information about the incident to 131 444 or 1800 333000.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

