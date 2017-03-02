RIHARNA Thomson remains on life support in a critical condition following an accident on Tuesday (February 28) morning where the 22-year-old fell off a horse.

The club describes Thomson as a dedicated track rider, rising early every morning to ride track work and was recently promoted to the position of Stable Foreman.

“She is a young and enthusiastic horse lover who is well respected and loved amongst the local stable fraternity,” says the cub.

“Our thoughts are with Riharna’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Club employees and stable staff are receiving support and have been offered counselling services locally.

Rev Colin Watts will lead prayers for Riharna in the Mounting Yard at 1pm on Sunday prior to the Black Opal Stakes’ first race.

Work Safety commissioner Greg Jones says: “This is a terribly difficult time for the family, and they have asked that I convey that while they sincerely appreciate the support of the Canberra community and racing industry, they will not be making any comment to media.”

