AN elderly man has died following a two vehicle car accident in Tuggeranong this afternoon (May 10). The head on car crash occurred at around 12.15pm on Long Gully Road, between Erindale Drive and Mugga Lane. […]
Tigerair launches return flights for $1
TIGERAIR Australia launched a network wide pay to go one way, “Return for $1*” sale across 22 domestic routes, with Canberra making the list.
Canberrans can buy flights from the ACT to Melbourne during a mid-July and mid-September period.
Tickets are available from midday today (May 10) until midday Saturday, or until sold out.
Visit tigerair.com.au
