Tigerair launches return flights for $1

TIGERAIR Australia launched a network wide pay to go one way, “Return for $1*” sale across 22 domestic routes, with Canberra making the list.

Canberrans can buy flights from the ACT to Melbourne during a mid-July and mid-September period.

Tickets are available from midday today (May 10) until midday Saturday, or until sold out.

Visit tigerair.com.au

