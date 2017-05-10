Tigerair launches return flights for $1

TIGERAIR Australia launched a network wide pay to go one way, “Return for $1*” sale across 22 domestic routes, with Canberra making the list. 

Canberrans can buy flights from the ACT to Melbourne during a mid-July and mid-September period.

Tickets are available from midday today (May 10) until midday Saturday, or until sold out.

