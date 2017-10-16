Vandals blamed for Gorman House blaze

Two doors – one in E Block (the external kitchen door at the Ainslie Avenue end) and one in B Block (the courtyard door at the Ainslie Avenue end) – were set alight.

In a statement, management says: “Our fire and emergency response worked as planned to protect the building and security. No one has been hurt, and the buildings are safe and sound.

“Our residents were informed first thing this morning and will be able to access their studios and offices as usual.

“The small fires were extinguished without spreading to the buildings, although smoke entered and ventilation of the corridors was required.

“The motive appears to have been vandalism rather than an attempt to enter the premises. There were no internal security breaches that might affect studios or offices and no damage to property other than to the external doors.”

Read: Fire at historic Gorman House

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

