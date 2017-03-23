TEMPORARY road closures will be in place along Parkes Way this Saturday (March 25) to make space for the Proximity Corporate and Community Triathlon. For safety reasons Parkes Way westbound will be closed between Kings […]
Video shows footy club robbery
ACT Police are renewing its appeal for witnesses to the aggravated robbery that occurred at the Canberra Deakin Football Club in Deakin on Monday (March 20).
At around 10.45pm two men with knives threatened a staff member demanding money before they fled with the cash.
One man is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 175cm tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black hooded jumper, black pants with a black mask covering his face and carrying a black and blue duffle bag.
The other is described as between 170cm-175cm tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black, hooded jumper, black pants with a black mask covering his face.
Information to 1800 333000, or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au
