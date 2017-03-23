Video shows footy club robbery

ACT Police are renewing its appeal for witnesses to the aggravated robbery that occurred at the Canberra Deakin Football Club in Deakin on Monday (March 20).

At around 10.45pm two men with knives threatened a staff member demanding money before they fled with the cash.

One man is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 175cm tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black hooded jumper, black pants with a black mask covering his face and carrying a black and blue duffle bag.

The other is described as between 170cm-175cm tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black, hooded jumper, black pants with a black mask covering his face.

Information to 1800 333000, or via https://act.crimestoppers.com.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

