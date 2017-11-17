Update: Video shows women steal dog from Jamison Plaza

At about 7pm on Sunday, Remi was tied to a seat near the southern entrance of the shopping centre, near a cafe.

A short time after a dark coloured Range Rover drove and stopped near the entrance to the shopping centre.

Three adult women and one young child exited the Range Rover between the entrance to the shopping centre and Remi. The driver and child returned to the vehicle, the second adult walked into the shopping centre and the third woman untied Remi, picked her up and ran to the car with her.

A short time later, the dark coloured Range Rover drove to the opposite side of the shopping centre and collected the other woman.

The woman driver is described as being of a heavy build, fair complexion and long, bleached blonde hair, tied in ponytail. She was wearing black coloured pants, a black/ dark coloured top, black coloured flip flop shoes and carrying a black coloured purse tucked under her arm.

The second woman offender is described as possibly in her 20’s, medium to heavy build, fair complexion and bleached, blonde hair tied up on top of her head. She was wearing black coloured pants, a black coloured top, a lighter coloured denim style jacket, dark coloured thongs and carrying a black coloured purse in one hand and a mobile phone in her other hand.

The third woman offender, who ran to the car with Remi under her arm, is described as being of a heavy build, olive complexion, dark hair, with most of it tied up on top of her head. She was wearing a white/ light coloured t-shirt style top, black coloured pants and flat, black coloured shoes.

ACT police is seeking the return of Remi.

Update: Remi has been reunited with her owner!

