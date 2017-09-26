Weiss selected for conducting school in Hobart

During the school, which will be held in Hobart throughout January and February, Weiss will get to work with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra’s inaugural principal guest conductor and course director Johannes Fritzsch.

Supported by industry professionals from all major Australian orchestras, participants receive the opportunity to conduct the TSO for a few days during rehearsals with pianists and the orchestra, culminating in a live performance on February 2.

It’s hard to imagine that he’ll be able to find time to get away to Hobart.

When not otherwise occupied, Weiss also conducts the Canberra Youth Orchestra, the National Capital Orchestra, the Canberra Qwire and the ANU Choral Society, among other groups.

This is a typical week for him, and currently Weiss has a conducting assignment for the demanding Stephen Sondheim opera/musical, “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street”, opening on October 6, and a commitment to assist Christopher Latham in orchestrating his pocket opera, “The Healers”, which is part of the “Flowers of War” project.

Following that he’ll be conducting the NCO in a concert featuring violinist dimity Hall and cellist Julian Smiles with composer Natalie Williams, on October 21, the CYO with James Morrison on November 11, and the Canberra Choral Society’s singalong Messiah on November 25.

A summer break down south sounds like just the thing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

