ACT job growth tops the nation

The report comes after the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) employment data, which showed that over 10,000 jobs were created in the ACT in 2017 – a 4.6 per cent increase in employment.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr says these jobs have been created in a broad range of industries in both the private and public sector such as education and training, retail trade, IT and media, healthcare and the energy sector, with the vast majority (80 per cent) full-time employment positions.

“Employment in our healthcare system is also expected to grow, with the opening of the rehabilitation hospital at the University of Canberra in 2018,” Mr Barr says.

“The CommSec report also highlights strong performance in retail spending in the ACT, and the territory topped the nation in housing finance, a further sign of the confidence investors have in our housing market.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

