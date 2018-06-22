Anyone seen missing Avijit?

THE public is being asked for help to locate 40-year-old man Avijit Sarkar.

He is described as being of Indian sub-continental appearance, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing dark pants, a dark shirt and a blue jacket.

Avijit drives a black 2013 Toyota Camry with ACT registration YLZ66X.

Police and Avijit’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who has seen Avijit or has any information is urged to contact 131 444.