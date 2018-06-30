Appeal to owners of recovered stolen property

POLICE are looking for the owners stolen property recovered from a search warrant in Curtin on June 17.

During the raid police seized a large quantity of suspected stolen property and have been successful in identifying some owners, but there is remaining unclaimed property consisting of collector coins, collector stamps, memorabilia, paintings and power tools.

Anyone who thinks they may be the owner of any of these items or know who the owner might be should call Woden Police Station on 6256 7777 or Police Assistance on 131 444.