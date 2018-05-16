WITH talented Canberra year 12 student and recent finalist on “The Voice Australia”, Lucy Sugerman, playing to a large crowd, the National Museum of Australia’s director Matt Trinca stepped onto the stage to announce what […]
Arts / Around the galleries
Arts editor HELEN MUSA shares Canberra’s newest gallery openings
NUMEROUS studios, exhibitions and performances will open for South Coast’s “The River of Art”, which launches at the SoArt Gallery in Narooma on May 17, where the award of the 2018 Art Prize will be announced. The festival continues through until May 26.
ONE such studio, opening to the public for two days, is the Lazy Dog Art Studio at Long Beach. This exhibition is a collaboration of work by Carmel Cox, Paul Dimmer and Adrienne Conway. On display will be sculptures throughout the gardens, up-cycled books and bottles, steam punk art, wood work and a large body of paintings. 75 Blairs Road, Long Beach, 9.30am to 4pm, May 19 and 20.NANCY Sever Gallery is exhibiting works by one of Australia’s leading ceramicists, Greg Daly, whose work is held in over eighty national and international art gallery and museum collections. Daly uses the forms of his ceramics to optimise the way in which their surfaces play with effects of the light on the countryside around Cowra in the central west of NSW. “Days Like This”, at Gorman Arts Centre, Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm until June 17. NOMAD Art has an online show, “Full Circle: Journeys of an Artist”, focusing on the works of the famous late Canberra printmaker Jörg Schmeisser, who first visited Arnhem Land in 1976. This online exhibition celebrates art he produced during travels, residencies and fellowships to Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Venice, Hangzhou in China, Ladakh in northern India and Antarctica. To view the works visit nomadart.com.au
CANBERRA Contemporary Art Space’s members’ “Choose Your Own Adventure” show opens on Friday, June 29, but meantime, members are encouraged to submit their artworks and non-members are encouraged to sign up. Both at ccas.com.au or phone 6247 0188.BELCONNEN Community Gallery presents a mixed media exhibition of works in celebration of Reconciliation Week. Artists Ceilidh Dalton, Alison Simpson, Lynnette Talbot and Imogen Wall reflect on reconciliation through painting, photography, fine metalwork, glass and collage. “Journeys”, Belconnen Community Gallery, Swanson Court, Belconnen, from May 15 to June 8. On the opening day there will also be a Community Painting Project with the artists, from 12.30-1.30pm.
MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery salutes the humble pictorial postcard, created through print mediums such as woodcut and lithography and later screen prints. 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston. Opening 6pm, Thursday, May 17.CANBERRA Potters Society’s annual student-teacher exhibition is celebrating the skills and creativity of the many students—adults and children— who attend the society’s classes. Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm, until June 3.
THE Molonglo Catchment Group Art Competition is coming up at the Queanbeyan Art Society Gallery, opening, May 29. Entries close and paintings need to be delivered to the gallery between 10am to 12.30pm, Saturday, May 26. Inquiries to 0439 392709.APPLICATIONS for Gallery 3 exhibitions at M16 Artspace in 2019 are now open. Gallery 3 comprises a 21.8 metre wall (2.7m High) allowing for both 2D and object based work. There are a range of lighting options within Gallery 3 creating an atmosphere for textiles and objects. Inquiries and applications to m16artspace.com.au
CANBERRA Spinners and Weavers are holding the “Winter Warmth” open day and studio sales event with items perfect for Canberra’s chilly winters. Textile Works, Chifley Health and Wellbeing Hub, 70 Maclaurin Crescent, Chifley, 10am to 4pm, May 18 and 19.
