Arts / Around the galleries

ONE such studio, opening to the public for two days, is the Lazy Dog Art Studio at Long Beach. This exhibition is a collaboration of work by Carmel Cox, Paul Dimmer and Adrienne Conway. On display will be sculptures throughout the gardens, up-cycled books and bottles, steam punk art, wood work and a large body of paintings. 75 Blairs Road, Long Beach, 9.30am to 4pm, May 19 and 20.

CANBERRA Contemporary Art Space’s members’ “Choose Your Own Adventure” show opens on Friday, June 29, but meantime, members are encouraged to submit their artworks and non-members are encouraged to sign up. Both at ccas.com.au or phone 6247 0188.

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery salutes the humble pictorial postcard, created through print mediums such as woodcut and lithography and later screen prints. 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston. Opening 6pm, Thursday, May 17.

THE Molonglo Catchment Group Art Competition is coming up at the Queanbeyan Art Society Gallery, opening, May 29. Entries close and paintings need to be delivered to the gallery between 10am to 12.30pm, Saturday, May 26. Inquiries to 0439 392709.

CANBERRA Spinners and Weavers are holding the “Winter Warmth” open day and studio sales event with items perfect for Canberra’s chilly winters. Textile Works, Chifley Health and Wellbeing Hub, 70 Maclaurin Crescent, Chifley, 10am to 4pm, May 18 and 19.