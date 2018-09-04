Arts in the City / Decadence and debauchery, anyone?

IMOGEN Kelly, notorious as Australia’s “Queen of Burlesque”, performs in the “Decadence and Debauchery” variety night at The Abbey Function Centre, Gold Creek on Saturday, September 15. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

“HORROR”, by physical theatre maker Jakop Ahlbom, will see audiences dragged into a surreal world of fright, using illusion, mime, movement and music to tell of a home haunted by a woman’s vengeful spirit. Suitable only for people over the age of 15. At Canberra Theatre Centre’s Courtyard Studio, September 11-15. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

AUSTRIAN actress Maxi Blaha will be here with the play “Beloved Muse – Emilie Flöge”, in which she plays the fashion pioneer and lover of fin de siècle artist Gustav Klimt. At The Street 2, September 13-15 (in English) and Sunday, September 16 (in German). Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.

CANBERRA Youth Theatre’s company ensemble is staging Melbourne playwright Laura Lethlean’s “Fading”, where she and director Katie Cawthorne draw on the cast’s individual and ensemble responses to transitioning from childhood to adulthood. It’s part of Canberra Theatre Centre’s education program. At the Courtyard Studio, September 12-15. Bookings to cytc.net

POPULAR soprano Louise Page is inviting comparisons to Dame Nellie Melba as she bids farewell to the stages of Canberra. Next up she’ll be appearing in the Canberra Choral Society’s tribute to England in the “Roaring ’20s”, along with Phillipa Candy and Anthony Smith, conducted by Peter Young. At Albert Hall, 2.30pm, Sunday, September 9. Bookings to trybooking.com

AFTER that Page will sing Henryk Górecki’s “A Symphony of Sorrowful Songs” with the National Capital Orchestra, conducted by Leonard Weiss. At Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, September 15. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com

WESTON Creek Community Centre is turns 40 this year. President Maurice Sexton turned the first sod back in the late ’70s and he’s still president today. He, centre manager Yung Tran and members of the community are organising a public birthday bash with entertainment and a barbecue at Coleman Court, 10am-2pm, on Saturday, September 15. In the week preceding the festivities there will be free “come and try” classes in yoga, fitness, squash. All details at westoncccentre.org.au

STEINWAY artist of 2015, the Neapolitan pianist, Julian Gargiulo, makes his Queanbeyan debut direct (as they say in showbiz) from Carnegie Hall. In 2001, he started introducing Woody Allen-ish wit into his performances, combining piano and humour, so audiences may be in for a surprise. At The Q, Queanbeyan, 10.30am, September 11. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

HUSBAND and wife duo, mezzo-soprano Christina Wilson and pianist Alan Hicks, will perform the next Art Song concert, “What the Folk Sing”, songs by de Falla, Brahms, Dvorak, Grainger, Copland and Bartok. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, September 9. Tickets at the door, no bookings required.