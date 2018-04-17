Arts in the City / It’ll be all ‘White’ on the night

IN 1968 Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King were assassinated and The Beatles released “Hey Jude” and “Lady Madonna”. Shortis and Simpson will bring it all to life to mark the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ “White” album in a dinner show at the Carrington Inn, Bungendore, April 27-28. Bookings to trybooking.com or 6238 1044.

MEANTIME, the Australian Bee Gees tribute group, which has racked up more than 2250 performances on the Las Vegas strip, is coming to the Top of the Cross in Woden, on April 27. Bookings to cscc.com.au

JOE Woodward says that in “The Crucible” playwright Arthur Miller nailed the all-too-modern practice of accepting rumour and suggestion as truth. He’s staging this timeless play at McCowage Hall, Daramalan, April 28-May 5. Bookings to trybooking.com

SENIOR curator at the Canberra Museum and Gallery Deborah Clark has moved on after “a wonderful 10 years”. She’s off on a residency in Paris at the Cité Internationale des Arts.

THE Royal Military College Band is going back to the 1940s “Service Band” era with favourites such as Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood” and “Moonlight Serenade”, and other classics. At Canberra Theatre, 11am and 12.30pm, April 24. Entry by gold-coin donation. Proceeds to Bosom Buddies.

MURRUMBATEMAN sculptors David Jensz and Stephen Harrison are exhibiting in “Sculpture at Scenic World 2018”, which transforms the natural rainforest in the Blue Mountains with 30 artworks until May 13. Details at sculptureatscenicworld.com.au

CANBERRA Dance Theatre is opening a beginners’ contemporary dance class for people over 55. They say their teachers understand the possibilities and impossibilities of the older dancing body. At Canberra Dance Theatre Studio, 1 Kingsley Street, Civic, Mondays from April 23 to May 21. Bookings to canberradancetheatre.org or 0435 025369.

ANU Coombs Creative Arts Fellow, composer, writer and broadcaster Andrew Ford is staging a lunchtime concert in which Tor Frømyhr, David Pereira, Sally Walker, Mike Cheng-Yu Lee and Edward Neeman will perform with him. At the Larry Sitsky Recital Room, 1pm, Tuesday, April 24. Free but register at music.cass.anu.edu.au

