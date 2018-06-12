Arts in the City / Pop voices in the forest

“VOICES in the Forest” may have evaporated, but John Farnham, Kate Ceberano, Daryl Braithwaite and the Black Sorrows, with Vika and Linda Bull, will perform at the inaugural Anthems Music Festival in the same season at the National Arboretum on November 17. Registrations for presale to anthemslive.com.au

SUPERSTAR cellist Steven Isserlis will play Shostakovich’s first cello concerto with the Australian Chamber Orchestra on the 1726 Marquis de Corberon Stradivarius cello at Llewellyn Hall on June 23. The program will feature world premieres of the new work, “A Knock One Night”, commissioned by Mirek Generowicz from Elena Kats-Chernin and a work by US composer Samuel Adams. Bookings to aco.com.au

THE Queanbeyan Art Society is holding an arts/crafts market stall in City Walk, Civic, September 22-October 1, running alongside its eleventh Charity Art Show. It’s inviting groups, societies and individuals to exhibit and sell art in the heart of the city. Applications at qarts.com.au or email qartsociety@gmail.com

GUITARIST Matt Withers has announced the winners in his Australian Music Composition Competition. The $2000 first prize went to Wade Gregory for “Water Music”, the $750 second prize to Rick Alexander with “Storming” and the $500 Emerging Composer prize was won by Nava Ryan for “Solitude”. Withers and the Acacia Quartet will play the works at the National Arboretum on August 18. Bookings by July 31 to mattwithers.com.au

THE Canberra Gay and Lesbian Qwire is back from the “Various Voices”, the 14th European LGBTI Choir Festival in Munich, and as expected director Leonard Weiss has handed over the baton to respected Queanbeyan music teacher Dee McFaul. Inquiries to canberraqwire.org.au

THE BipARTisans is a new drop-in choir that meets for Friday lunchtime rehearsals at the NGA throughout winter. Canberra musician Dianna Nixon will create arrangements and backings to make it easy for all to participate. Meet at the information desk on Fridays at noon. Free, but bookings recommended to nga.gov.au or 6240 6632.

THE Windsong Series will see pianist Simon Tedeschi and violinist Andrew Haveron perform a program of romantic music by Kreisler, Rachmaninov and Grieg. Windsong Pavilion, Four Winds Road, Barragga Bay, Bermagui, at 2.30pm on Sunday, June 17. Bookings to iwannaticket.com.au