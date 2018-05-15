Arts in the City / Thirty bands, one big cause

CANBERRA band Willie and the Correspondents (formerly West Texas Crude) will appear, along with 30 bands including the Hoodoo Gurus, 1927, Ol’ 55, and The Badloves, at a fundraiser for the Tathra Bushfire Relief fund. Sapphire Coast Turf Club, Wallagoot, noon-9.30pm, Saturday, May 26. Bookings to farsouthcoasttickets.com.au

THE annual River of Art Arts Festival will see Batemans Bay, Moruya and Narooma packed with stalls, performances and arty events until May 20, with its art trail continuing until May 26. All details to riverofart.com.au

JAZZ and blues singer Mary Coughlan, often described as “Ireland’s Billie Holiday”, will perform at the Irish Club, Weston, on the afternoon of Sunday, May 20. Bookings to irishclub.com.au or 6288 5088.

CANBERRA Contemporary Art Space has a new chair in Justine van Mourik, director of the Parliament House Collection

SELF-styled “harp ninjas”, Tegan Peemoeller and Meriel Owen, will appear with Steve Fitzgerald on steel drums to perform “Parvis” by Bernard Andrés, extracts from Bizet’s “Carmen” and “Río de las Mariposas” by Mexican composer, Gabriela Ortiz. At Kangara Waters’ Cooinda Hall, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, 2pm, May 20. Tickets at door, cash only.

ORIANA Chorale, directed by Robyn Mellor, presents “Death and Redemption”, sacred music, including Palestrina’s Requiem Mass, at Canberra Girls Grammar School, Chapel of the Annunciation, 4pm, Sunday, May 20, bookings to trybooking.com

ANTHONY Mara’s Billy Joel tribute concert marks 45 years since the hit song “Piano Man” was released. The show is backed by a five-piece band. At the Southern Cross Club, Thursday, May 24. Bookings to ticketek.com.au or 132 849.

THE Canberra Youth Orchestra will perform two concerts of classical music for children, including Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and Rossini’s “The William Tell Overture”, at the High Court of Australia, 1.30pm and 2.30pm, on Sunday, May 20. It’s free but registrations to hcourt.gov.au

MARUKI Community Orchestra will span the ages with a big program of orchestral music ranging from Bach through Mussorgsky to Bizet and Elgar. At Albert Hall, 3pm-5pm, Sunday, May 20. Bookings to marukicommunityorchestra.org.au or tickets at the door.

SALUT! Baroque, directed by Sally Melhuish, presents music by Vivaldi, Handel, Caldara, Hasse, Pergolesi and Avison, at Albert Hall, Friday, May 25. Bookings to trybooking.com

FIFTY-year-old SCUNA, the ANU Choral Society, will be joined by soloists David Greco, Rachael Duncan and Charles Hudson in a concert of music by Haydn and Brahms. At St Andrew’s Church, Forrest, 7pm, May 26. Bookings to trybooking.com or at the door.