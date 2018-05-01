Arts in the City / Young voices from the slums in Kampala

UBUNTU 2, a group of singers, musicians and dancers who were members of the world-renowned African Children’s Choir, are coming to town. Canberra’s Angelica Snowden travelled to Uganda in October and volunteered alongside the children’s choir in the slums of Kampala and Entebbe. She is promoting their Canberra performance at Daramalan College, Dickson, on Sunday, May 6. Bookings to trybooking.com

“THE Bleeding Tree” won the 2016 NSW Premier’s Literary Award. An Australian murder story crafted by Angus Cerini, it premiered at Sydney’s Griffin Theatre during 2015 and now returns with Paula Arundell, Sophie Ross and Brenna Harding on stage. At The Playhouse, May 9-12. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA comedian Emma Holland was runner-up to Bec Melrose from NSW as the 22nd RAW Comedy Champion at Melbourne International Comedy Festival. More than 1060 people competed in 63 heats and finals around Australia.

BELCONNEN Arts Centre marks ACT Dance Week with “memorable, mesmerising and mischievous” new works commissioned for “Dance on the Edge 2018”, at 5pm and 8pm, on Saturday, May 5, and 2pm, Sunday, May 6. Bookings to belconnenartscentre.com.au

THE third American Essentials Film Festival will screen 22 contemporary American independent films, including this year a homage to “the spirit of LA”. It opens with Sophie Brooks’ directorial debut “The Boy Downstairs”, about an aspiring writer who finds that her new downstairs neighbour is her ex-boyfriend. At Palace Electric Cinemas, May 9-20. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

PIGEONHOLE Theatre’s July production of “Switzerland”, part of the Canberra Theatre Centre’s 2018 subscription season, has sold out and that’s good news for director Jordan Best and stars Karen Vickery and Lachlan Ruffy.

CANBERRA pianist Stuart Long presents a selection of short works by popular American composers including Gershwin, Copland and Bernstein at Wesley Music Centre, 12.40pm-1.20pm, on Wednesday, May 9. No bookings required; tickets at the door.

“ENGAGING with Children through Picture Books” is an interactive session with Julie Long for parents, grandparents and educators that will show how to “get inside a book” with children. At ALIA House, Deakin, 4.30pm-6.30pm, on Wednesday, May 9. Registrations to ncaclmeetings@gmail.com

THE 2016 “CityNews” Artist of the Year, Alpha Gregory, will be conducting the Brindabella Orchestra in works by Handel, Gounod, Elgar, Bizet, Delibes and Mancini, with Peter Shaw performing Purcell’s “Trumpet Voluntary” at the Queanbeyan Uniting Church, Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan, 2pm, Sunday, May 6. Entry by donation.

