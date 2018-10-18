Arts / Partnership brings together top Australian artists

A major international touring exhibition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art in Asia, “Indigenous Australian Masterpieces”, will be co-curated by the two organisations.

The indigenous-led and developed show, to be launched in 2020, will travel to Singapore and cities in China. It will show rare works from the 1800s through to Albert Namatjira’s watercolours, the Papunya movement, and contemporary works of Australia’s top artists and will provide an opportunity for alumni of the Wesfarmers Arts Indigenous Arts Leadership Program to work on the international stage.

The project also involves the commissioning of a major new work of art that will be gifted to the National Gallery of Australia and offered to international exhibition collaborators.

Wesfarmers has also slated support of:

a new digital platform that celebrates and promotes indigenous art and culture;

video content to grow audiences and share stories related to the partnership presentation of the National Indigenous Art Triennial;

year-round indigenous events and programming that seek to educate and inspire audiences and build indigenous community engagement with the NGA;

and growing and strengthening the leadership, scholarship and fellowship programs to increase indigenous participation in the arts sector in Australia and internationally in collaboration with global museum partners.