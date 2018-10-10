Arts / Queanbeyan High student wins new award

President of the ADFAS Molonglo Plains, Carole Polson, presented the $1000 awards sponsored by ADFAS to the winning artists, including the overall winner of the show, Dakota Skinner, from Queanbeyan High School.

Goulburn Regional Gallery education officer Sally O’Neill judged the event and applauded the project as being ideal to promote art in the Queanbeyan and Molonglo region. Looking at the quality of the art, she said she believed the event has a sound future.

The exhibition will hang in the Queanbeyan Art Society Gallery for the month of October.

The full list of winners is as follows:

First: Dakota Skinner

Second: Natalie Caetano Antileo;

Third: Grace Carpenter;

First, 12-13 years: Abigail Barrett;

Second, 12-13 years: Georgina Scott;

Third, 12-13 years: Jacqueline Ingram;

Winner, 14-15 years: Abigail Usback;

Second, 14-15 years: Julianna Ocanada;

Third, 14-15 years: Chloe Bennett;

Winner, 16-17 years: Sarah Bermanseder;

Second, 16-17 years: Abbey Kolednik Rose;

Third, 16-17 years: Austin Lloyd.