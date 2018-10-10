THE Aboriginal Memorial stands proud at the entry to the National Gallery of Australia and this year it’s celebrating its 30th anniversary in style. Conceived by Djon Mundine in collaboration with Ramingining artists of central […]
Arts / Queanbeyan High student wins new award
President of the ADFAS Molonglo Plains, Carole Polson, presented the $1000 awards sponsored by ADFAS to the winning artists, including the overall winner of the show, Dakota Skinner, from Queanbeyan High School.
Goulburn Regional Gallery education officer Sally O’Neill judged the event and applauded the project as being ideal to promote art in the Queanbeyan and Molonglo region. Looking at the quality of the art, she said she believed the event has a sound future.
The exhibition will hang in the Queanbeyan Art Society Gallery for the month of October.
The full list of winners is as follows:
First: Dakota Skinner
Second: Natalie Caetano Antileo;
Third: Grace Carpenter;
First, 12-13 years: Abigail Barrett;
Second, 12-13 years: Georgina Scott;
Third, 12-13 years: Jacqueline Ingram;
Winner, 14-15 years: Abigail Usback;
Second, 14-15 years: Julianna Ocanada;
Third, 14-15 years: Chloe Bennett;
Winner, 16-17 years: Sarah Bermanseder;
Second, 16-17 years: Abbey Kolednik Rose;
Third, 16-17 years: Austin Lloyd.
