CANBERRA author Maura Pierlot’s “The Trouble in Tune Town” has been was just awarded Best Illustrated Children’s E-Book at the Independent Publisher Book Awards in the US. Pierlot is holding a musical afternoon of reading […]
Arts / Trouble brings Maura a prize
Pierlot is holding a musical afternoon of reading and craft activities, with performance by Music for Canberra’s Peg Mantle Strings.
At the National Library, 2pm, Sunday, May 6. It’s free but bookings essential to nla.gov.au or 6262 1424.
