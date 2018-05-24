Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CANBERRA band Willie and the Correspondents will appear, along with 30 bands, including the Hoodoo Gurus, 1927, Ol’ 55, and The Badloves at a fundraiser for the Tathra Bushfire Relief fund. Sapphire Coast Turf Club, 1695 Sapphire Coast Drive, Wallagoot, 12pm-9.30pm, May 26. Bookings to farsouthcoasttickets.com.au

TEMPO Theatre is turning to that great Sherlock Holmes mystery, “The Hound of the Baskervilles”. At Belconnen Community Theatre, May 25 to June 2. Bookings to canberraticketing.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE German Film Festival has a youthful focus this year, with the opener “The Silent Revolution” following 1956 true events in which a group of East German high school students stage a silent protest. Palace Electric, May 23 to June 6. Bookings to palacecinemas.com.au

ANTHONY Mara will be here with his Billy Joel tribute concert marking 45 years since the song “Piano Man” was released. The show is backed by a five piece band and features hits like “Piano Man” and “Just the Way You Are”. Southern Cross Club, Thursday, May 24. Bookings to ticketek.com.au or 132 849.

FIFTY-year-old SCUNA, the ANU Choral Society, will be joined by soloists David Greco, Rachel Duncan and Charles Hudson to perform Haydn and Brahms, at St Andrew’s Church in Forrest, 7pm, May 26. Bookings to trybooking.com or tickets at the door.

I PROGETTI will present “Via Hibernis”, a Winter Journey. Similar to, and yet quite unlike Franz Schubert’s great song cycle “Winterreise”, the program follows the imagined path of a young man, as he moves through a chill landscape. At the High Court of Australia, 1.30pm, Sunday, May 27. Free event, but registration essential to hcourt.gov.au

RECONCILIATION Day is coming up on May 28, celebrated for the first time as a public holiday in the ACT, and the Canberra Theatre is marking the occasion the night before with a big party. Archie Roach and Tiddas at The Playhouse, 8pm, Sunday, May 27; Bad Apple Music House Party, Canberra Theatre bar. Bookings for both to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

MANNING Clark Poetry this month will feature Chris Mansell and Alison Thompson from Berry and Kathleen Bleakley from Wollongong. 11 Tasmania Circuit, Forrest, 7pm, Thursday, May 24. Inquiries to 0417 140741.

SINGER/songwriter Lucy Wise has toured two albums and two EPs to music festivals in Australia, New Zealand, USA and the UK over the past eight years, and is now touring her third album, “Winter Sun”. She will be at Smith’s Alternative, Alinga Street, Civic, 7pm, Friday, May 25. Bookings to smithsalternative.com

TONY King is an expat Canberran who went on to be Australian Songwriter of the year in 2009. He’ll be here with the band Beautifully Mad, who were awarded Best Lyrics by Tom Waits at the International Song writing Awards. Smith’s Alternative, 4pm-6pm, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, Saturday, May 26. Bookings to smithsalternative.com or 6257 1225.

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has as follows: Piss Weak Karaoke, 9pm, Thursday, May 24; Friday Night Fiesta and Los Chavos, 9pm, Friday, May 25; Neon Highways, The Postmasters, Slow Dial, My Pet Ant, 8pm, Saturday, May 26; and,Bootleg Sessions, East Row Rabble, The Tugs and Borok, 8pm, Sunday, May 27.

MUSE Café has Bri Lee discussing her #metoo memoir, “Eggshell Skull” in conversation with “Feminartsy’s” Zoya Patel. East Hotel Kingston, 3-4pm, Sunday, May 26.

THE Centre for Classical Studies has a launch of Dr Sonia Pertsinidis’ book, “Theophrastus’ Characters: A New Introduction” in the Classics Museum, ANU, at 5.30pm for 6pm on Friday, May 25.