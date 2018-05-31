Music / Side-By-Side Chamber Orchestra, ANU. At Llewellyn Hall, May 30. Reviewed by ROB KENNEDY
Arts / What’s on this weekend
HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
“DEFINING Moments: Pride and Prejudice” will be a discussion exploring the history of LGBTQIA+ politics in Australia to mark the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and featuring panellists Michael Kirby, Robyn Laverack, Jordan Raskopoulos and Shirleene Robinson. Visions Theatre, National Museum of Australia, 6pm–7.30pm, Friday, June 1. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au
THE Human Rights Arts and Film Festival is here again and this year’s selections look at the pressures of being a female musician, reproductive rights, food waste, rights of people with disabilities and the lives of besieged citizens in Aleppo, Syria. At Palace Electric Cinemas, NewActon, May 29 to June 2. Bookings to hraff.org.au“HE’S not the Messiah” is a spoof of Handel’s “Messiah” created by Eric Idle and “Spamalot” composer John Du Prez in 2007. It’s based on the 1979 religious satire, “The Life of Brian”. Eric Idle once described it as “baroque ‘n’ roll”. At Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Saturday, June 2. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au
SOUNDOUT presents Great Waitress (pianist Meredith Maloney, clarinetist Laura Altman, and accordionist Monika Brooks) and local trio EMSC-2 (Millie Watson, piano, Rhys Butler, alto sax and Richard Johnson, soprano sax) at Drill Hall Gallery, Kingsley Street, Acton, 6pm, Saturday, June 2.
THE National Film and Sound Archive is marking National Reconciliation Week with some of the greatest Indigenous filmmakers, a special Q&A and drag performance by Miss Ellaneous and Nova Gina of the “Black Divaz” documentary. The full program is accessible at nfsa.gov.au/eventsJACKLINE Okot, a young poet from Wagga Wagga, will be the featured poet for “Mother Tongue – Winter Words”, where she will perform poetry in her mother tongue Acholi and in English. Woden Youth Centre, 2pm-5pm, Saturday, June 2. Tickets at the door.
THE Australian Haydn Ensemble, joined by classical period guitarist Simon Martyn-Ellis, will perform Latin-inspired works, at Albert Hall, 7pm, Thursday, May 31. Bookings to 1800 334388 or australianhaydn.com.au or purchase at the door.GEOFF Grey and the Canberra Wind Symphony will perform music of living composers, including Martyn Hancock’s newest work, “Aurora Australis”. At The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre on May 31. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.
“BOYS in the Band” celebrates the world’s greatest hits from the 20th century with over 50 years of hits such as “Walk Like a Man”, “Sherry”, “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Unchained Melody”, in a 90-minute concert. At The Q, Queanbeyan, June 2-3. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.
MUSE Café has novelist and University of Melbourne’s chair of Women’s Health Anne Buist, discussing her third novel in the forensic psychiatrist crime series, Natalie King, “This I Would Kill For”. East Hotel, Kingston, Sunday, 3pm-4pm, June 3. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au/eventsIN “Wayfaring”, classical guitarist Karin Schaupp and cellist Umberto Clerici will explore melodies with lush accompaniments for cello and guitar, from Spanish lullabies to fiery contemporary works. Street Theatre, 4pm, Sunday, June 3. Bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223.
IT’S 15 years since JET’s debut album “Get Born” was released and in celebration the band is touring with their “Get Re-Born” show. UC Refectory, Building 1, Level B, Bruce, 7.30pm, Saturday, June 2. Bookings to oztix.com.au
PHOENIX Pub in Civic has: Piss Weak Karaoke, 9pm, Thursday, May 31; 28 Years Later, 9pm, Friday, June 1; and Our First Communion, 9pm, Saturday, June 2.
VINYL Lounge’s “Singles Night” is celebrating four and a half years by focusing exclusively on 7-inch singles. You can bring your own, or choose one from the Vinyl Lounge catalogue. Aussie greats will include Sherbet, John Paul Young, Olivia Newton-John and Helen Reddy. The National Film and Sound Archive, McCoy Street, Acton, 5.30-7pm, Friday, June 1. Free, no bookings required.
