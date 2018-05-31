Arts / What’s on this weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“DEFINING Moments: Pride and Prejudice” will be a discussion exploring the history of LGBTQIA+ politics in Australia to mark the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and featuring panellists Michael Kirby, Robyn Laverack, Jordan Raskopoulos and Shirleene Robinson. Visions Theatre, National Museum of Australia, 6pm–7.30pm, Friday, June 1. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

THE Human Rights Arts and Film Festival is here again and this year’s selections look at the pressures of being a female musician, reproductive rights, food waste, rights of people with disabilities and the lives of besieged citizens in Aleppo, Syria. At Palace Electric Cinemas, NewActon, May 29 to June 2. Bookings to hraff.org.au

SOUNDOUT presents Great Waitress (pianist Meredith Maloney, clarinetist Laura Altman, and accordionist Monika Brooks) and local trio EMSC-2 (Millie Watson, piano, Rhys Butler, alto sax and Richard Johnson, soprano sax) at Drill Hall Gallery, Kingsley Street, Acton, 6pm, Saturday, June 2.

THE National Film and Sound Archive is marking National Reconciliation Week with some of the greatest Indigenous filmmakers, a special Q&A and drag performance by Miss Ellaneous and Nova Gina of the “Black Divaz” documentary. The full program is accessible at nfsa.gov.au/events

THE Australian Haydn Ensemble, joined by classical period guitarist Simon Martyn-Ellis, will perform Latin-inspired works, at Albert Hall, 7pm, Thursday, May 31. Bookings to 1800 334388 or australianhaydn.com.au or purchase at the door.

theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

“BOYS in the Band” celebrates the world’s greatest hits from the 20th century with over 50 years of hits such as “Walk Like a Man”, “Sherry”, “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Unchained Melody”, in a 90-minute concert. At The Q, Queanbeyan, June 2-3. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

MUSE Café has novelist and University of Melbourne’s chair of Women’s Health Anne Buist, discussing her third novel in the forensic psychiatrist crime series, Natalie King, “This I Would Kill For”. East Hotel, Kingston, Sunday, 3pm-4pm, June 3. Bookings to musecanberra.com.au/events

IT’S 15 years since JET’s debut album “Get Born” was released and in celebration the band is touring with their “Get Re-Born” show. UC Refectory, Building 1, Level B, Bruce, 7.30pm, Saturday, June 2. Bookings to oztix.com.au

PHOENIX Pub in Civic has: Piss Weak Karaoke, 9pm, Thursday, May 31; 28 Years Later, 9pm, Friday, June 1; and Our First Communion, 9pm, Saturday, June 2.

VINYL Lounge’s “Singles Night” is celebrating four and a half years by focusing exclusively on 7-inch singles. You can bring your own, or choose one from the Vinyl Lounge catalogue. Aussie greats will include Sherbet, John Paul Young, Olivia Newton-John and Helen Reddy. The National Film and Sound Archive, McCoy Street, Acton, 5.30-7pm, Friday, June 1. Free, no bookings required.